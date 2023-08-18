CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Officially Cancels His ‘Major’ Press Conference
The “major” press conference former President Donald Trump promised to hold next week has officially been canceled, he announced on Truth Social Thursday evening. Earlier this week, he promised to present “irrefutable” proof of his innocence from recently filed conspiracy and election meddling charges in Georgia—a terrible idea, according to his legal team. Trump wrote: “My lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A. … Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!”