Trump Once Again Trounces DeSantis in New WSJ Poll
BACK ON TOP
Former President Donald Trump looks to have regained the upper hand in his undeclared war against Ron DeSantis’ unannounced presidential campaign. According to a new poll from The Wall Street Journal, Trump now leads DeSantis by 13 points, commanding the support of a majority of Republican primary voters at 53 percent. No other candidate has been able to secure a strong base of support, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in third place at just 5 percent and all others at 3 percent or below. The results mark a dramatic shift from a December poll that saw DeSantis beating Trump by 14 points, and the Florida governor has recently been hemorrhaging support from both the Florida congressional delegation and the Republican donor class.