Shameless Trump Once Accused Trudeau’s Mom of F*cking ‘All of the Rolling Stones’

Former President and serial misogynist Donald Trump once blurted out that Canadian President Justin Trudeau’s mom, Margaret, slept with every member of the Rolling Stones, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. In her memoir, Grisham writes that she was sitting with Trump on Air Force One when he looked at her and asked, “Are you OK if I say this?” “That was always a troubling question. Who knew what was going to come out of his mouth?” she writes. Trump then said, “Trudeau’s mom. She f---ed all of the Rolling Stones.”
Margaret Trudeau, Canada’s former wild child first lady, denied having affairs with any of the band members but later joked, “I should have slept with every single one of them.”