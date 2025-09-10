Trump Orders Others to Put Pressure on Putin as His Peace Promise Falls Apart

Shock as Popular Reality Star Named as ‘The Bachelorette’
MORMON MOM
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Taylor Frankie Paul, has announced that she will lead season 22 of The Bachelorette. “This is something so new for me because obviously I got married young, divorced, and then the first guy I met was the next relationship,“ Frankie Paul told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. The 31-year-old creator of #MomTok—a community of Mormon mothers from Utah who create TikTok content about their lives—divorced her then-husband, Tate Paul, following a 2022 soft-swinging scandal that became the catalyst for Hulu’s show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She shares two children, Indy and Ocean, with her ex-husband, and has one child, Ever, with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Her fellow Secret Lives cast mates—Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck— have joined the latest season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Frankie Paul is the first bachelorette who has not come from within the franchise. All previous leads were originally contestants on ABC’s The Bachelor. The star revealed that she will remain on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.