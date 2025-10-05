Trump Out for Traitorous Fox Reporter’s Blood After Interview With Democrat

Donald Trump erupted Truth Social at Fox News, fuming that the conservative network is too left-wing for him.

“They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrat’s direction,” the president raged Sunday morning. “Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so ‘politically correct!’ Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Fox News is widely recognized across the country and around the world as right-wing of major national television networks.

Trump's latest social media tirade suggests even Fox News is now too left wing for him. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Its hosts and anchors have consistently backed Trump and his policies throughout both of his presidencies, and the network even paid $800 million, one of the largest defamation settlements in U.S. history, to Dominion Voting Systems in April 2023 to settle the controversy surrounding its support for his false claims the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump’s ire appears to have been provoked by a Sunday Briefing segment in which Fox’s senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy interviewed Democratic Senator Mark Kelly about the ongoing government shutdown.

The network appears to have transgressed in daring to interview Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“This is about the price that Americans have to pay for their healthcare,” Kelly told the correspondent, after his party failed to reach a stopgap agreement with the GOP over concerns for a lack of funding for healthcare, education, infrastructure, and other social and public services.

“We could sort this out next week sometime or as early as Monday if Mike Johnson would bring back the Republican House, we get together and have a real negotiation about how to bring down these high costs for the American people,” he added.

Johnson has not announced any plans to resume Congress in the foreseeable future, as the MAGA administration faces mounting accusations of weaponizing the shutdown to not only charge ahead with its cutbacks to the federal bureaucracy, but also to deflect further scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with late pedophile and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Why is FoxNews and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare? The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN,” Trump posted in response to Kelly’s comments.

“Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me,” he went on. “They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD, but if I have a fake bad “Poll,” many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst “Pollsters” out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto.”