Trump Paves Way for His Twitter Comeback
OK, MAYBE JUST ONE
Even though he has vowed several times to never come back to Twitter after being banned, former President Donald Trump has made provisions for how he will tweet if he is reinstated under an Elon Musk ownership. According to Axios, which saw a federal securities filing tied to taking his Truth Social network public, the former tweeter vows to use his own social media first. “President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours,” the filing states. “Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access.” The filing goes on to say that he can make a post from a “personal account political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.” According to Axios, the caveat here is the definition of political messaging, which would seem to allow Trump to post anywhere most beneficial if he runs for president in 2024.