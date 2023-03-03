Donald Trump and Jan. 6 Prisoners to Drop Hot New Track: Report
BARS
Big treble is on the way. A group of inmates imprisoned for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection have teamed up with none other than Donald Trump to record a song that will be released at midnight, Forbes reported on Thursday. Naturally, the track is reportedly titled “Justice for All.” A person with knowledge of the project told Forbes that the song will weave the dulcet tones of the former president reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with those of the so-called “J6 Prison Choir” singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It clocks in at just over two minutes, and will end with the choir shouting, “USA!” Trump recorded his part of the song at Mar-a-Lago a few weeks ago, according to Forbes, while the prisoners completed their section with the use of a jailhouse phone roughly a month back. Others reportedly involved in the project include former Trump toady Kash Patel and onetime Fox News host Ed Henry, who was bounced from the network in 2020 following allegations of sexual misconduct.