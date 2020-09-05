Trump Plans Changes to Federal Racial Sensitivity Trainings, Calling Them ‘Un-American’
‘PROPAGANDA’
The Trump administration is moving to drastically change the way the federal government conducts racial sensitivity trainings, arguing that courses teaching participants that the U.S. is a racist country are disparaging and “un-American.” Trump has instructed the White House Office of Management and Budget to enumerate all federal government trainings that mention “white privilege” and “critical race theory” and told all federal agencies to investigate canceling any trainings that involve descriptions of the U.S. as an “inherently racist or evil country.” A memo from director of the OMB, Russell Vought, reads, “The President has directed me to ensure that federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions.” The federal government spends millions each year on racial sensitivity trainings across multiple agencies.