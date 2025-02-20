Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Trump’s New Cabinet Pick Reveals Plan to ‘Abolish’ the IRS
WHAT COULD GO WRONG?
The president apparently plans to get rid of the Internal Revenue Service and make foreign countries fund the U.S. government instead.
Janna Brancolini
Updated
Feb. 20 2025
5:30AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 20 2025
5:02AM EST
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Janna Brancolini
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Media
CNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Alan Ritchson Reveals Beef With Childhood Classmate Matt Gaetz: ‘That Motherf***er’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
‘Long Live the King!’: Trump Says Quiet Part Out Loud
Nandika Chatterjee