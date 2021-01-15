Trump Plans to Permanently Move to Mar-a-Lago and Bring Aides With Him
SEASIDE RETREAT
President Donald Trump plans to move permanently to his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago and bring several aides with him after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Though some neighbors have tried to intervene with the city of Palm Beach to prevent Trump from relocating to the resort, he intends to live there full-time, Bloomberg reports. The aides who plan to work for Trump may also be in the employ of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has purchased a house in Miami with Ivanka Trump. It is unclear when Trump will depart Washington, D.C., though he has said he will not attend Biden’s inauguration. The aides reportedly accompanying him are Nick Luna, his “body man;” Molly Michael, one of his deputy assistants; and Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump’s chief of staff.