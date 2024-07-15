Trump: I Will Rewrite RNC Attack Speech on Biden Into Unity Call
BROTHERHOOD OF MAN
Donald Trump on Sunday told his Truth Social followers that he would not allow the botched attempt on his life to “force change” to his plans for the next few days. But with his brush with death reportedly having left him feeling “spiritual,” the former president is switching up the content of the speech he plans to deliver at this week’s Republican National Convention. “The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” Trump told reporters as he boarded his flight to Milwaukee on Sunday. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.” Now, he said, he plans to meet the moment in all of its historical significance. “It is a chance to bring the country together,” Trump said. “I was given that chance.” A day after the shooting, which left the gunman and one audience member dead, with two others critically injured, the convention was expected to proceed as planned—albeit with an even heavier emphasis on “unity,” according to The New York Times. A person close to Trump told The Washington Post that the focus at the gathering will be on Trump’s “courage and his resilience,” and that speakers will be expected to “dial it down, not dial it up.”