Trump Begs a Judge to Reinstate His Twitter Account
PRETTY PLEASE
Donald Trump has asked a judge to compel Twitter to reinstate his infamous Twitter account, @RealDonaldTrump. The former president has filed a request for a preliminary injunction against the social media company in Florida federal court. Trump argues that members of Congress “coerced” Twitter into banning him. His lawyers argue that Twitter “exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.” Twitter declined to comment to CNBC on the motion for an injunction. Twitter axed Trump’s account in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for violating its rules against inciting violence, as did other social media companies.