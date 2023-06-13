CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Posts First Statement After Arraignment in Miami
Donald Trump has made his first statement since being arraigned at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday for his second federal indictment in two months. “Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!” the former president posted to Truth Social. Trump arrived in his motorcade just before 2 p.m. and was arraigned shortly after 3 p.m. Once again, he’s pleaded not guilty—this time, to a 37-count indictment related to his alleged willful mishandling of classified documents. A hodgepodge of MAGA characters protested outside of the courthouse during Trump’s arraignment, but the turnout was reportedly smaller than most had anticipated.