    1

    Donald Trump Posts First Statement After Arraignment in Miami

    ‘SAD DAY’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport as he is to appear in a federal court on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2023/

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    Donald Trump has made his first statement since being arraigned at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday for his second federal indictment in two months. “Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!” the former president posted to Truth Social. Trump arrived in his motorcade just before 2 p.m. and was arraigned shortly after 3 p.m. Once again, he’s pleaded not guilty—this time, to a 37-count indictment related to his alleged willful mishandling of classified documents. A hodgepodge of MAGA characters protested outside of the courthouse during Trump’s arraignment, but the turnout was reportedly smaller than most had anticipated.