Donald Trump Posts His First Tweet in a Year Ahead of Musk Interview

Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Monday, making his first post in almost a year just hours before he’s set to join the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk for a live interview.

The former president shared a campaign video construing his various legal battles as political persecution. The two-and-a-half minute clip racked up over 4.5 million impressions in just 30 minutes, with Trump’s formerly dormant account still boasting 88 million followers.

Trump was banned from Twitter in 2021 following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol with the company citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” Musk, having bought the platform and renamed is X, reinstated Trump’s account the following year.

Once a prodigious tweeter, Trump has more recently scratched his social media itch on his own platform, Truth Social.

Musk, who last month said he “fully” endorses Trump, on Sunday said that his “live conversation” with the Republican nominee would take place at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. “This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!” Musk wrote, inviting users to share questions and comments.

He also said he would be conducting “system scaling tests” ahead of the conversation apparently in anticipation of high viewing figures.

The last post Trump made on X before his lengthy silence on the site was a picture of his Fulton County Jail mugshot with the caption: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE NEVER SURRENDER!” The post on August 24, 2023 also contained a link to a fundraising page.