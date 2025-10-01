Donald Trump launched a wild Truth Social spree Tuesday night, posting yet another racist AI-generated clip of a Democratic leader.

The president sprang to life on his social media app Tuesday night as a government shutdown inched ever closer, posting footage of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. As well as the video, Trump posted several photos that appear to be from the fruitless Oval Office sit-down with Democratic leaders the day before.

Taken from Jeffries’ Monday interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, the video was doctored to include an AI mariachi band composed of Trump that appears just as the congressman declares, “bigotry will get you nowhere.”

pic.twitter.com/vvy2MohhFP — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) October 1, 2025

Trump, 79, seems to have sourced the AI-edited clip from a meme account on X, which first posted it Tuesday morning.

Trump’s initial AI video drew widespread backlash, with even GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson panning it in a private conversation with a Democratic colleague.

During Tuesday’s Truth Social blitz, the president also shared a series of photos from Monday’s last-minute negotiations to avert a government shutdown, which would suspend the paychecks of millions of federal workers.

The photos show Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office arguing with their Republican counterparts, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

In one image, Trump points his finger at Jeffries from behind the Resolute desk while making a grimace that emphasizes an unappealing double chin.

Also prominently featured in the pictures are “Trump 2028″ campaign hats he reportedly tried to tauntingly gift the Democratic leaders, who did not accept them.

Jeffries turned to Vice President JD Vance, who also attended the negotiations, to ask what he thought of Trump’s provocative gesture, according to Punchbowl News.

Vance reportedly replied, “No comment,” prompting laughter from the room.

With the blame game over the impending government shutdown already underway, the president’s unhinged posting spree may not do him many favors in convincing voters that Democrats are at fault for the breakdown in negotiations.

Republicans want to pass a so-called continuing resolution to keep the government funded through mid-November at its current levels. Democrats have called for the deal to include an extension of tax credits for the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire at the end of the year, as well as a rollback of some Medicaid cuts from the GOP tax bill passed earlier this year.