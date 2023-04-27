Did Trump Forget Melania’s Birthday?
LATE TO THE PARTY
Donald Trump spared no public thought for wife Melania on her 53rd birthday as she reportedly spent the day with friends at Mar-A-Lago for a low-key celebration, according to People. The outlet cited sources who said Trump would attend the birthday festivities if he was home at the time, but would not confirm whether that was actually the case. While the former president made no public mention of Melania’s birthday, he certainly had some time for Truth Social, posting more than 15 new messages in the last 24 hours, including criticism of frenemy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and weighing in on the E. Jean Carroll rape case. The judge in the trial ultimately criticized Trump after he posted that the case “is a made up SCAM” and that “her lawyer is a political operative.” In 2020, then-President Trump wished Melania a happy 50th birthday via Twitter, describing her as “our great First Lady!” The birthday wishes in the years since have dwindled, but Melania did receive birthday shoutouts from the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, and Lindsey Graham.