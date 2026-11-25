By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Donald Trump wants to crush The Swamp. The leaks, the sneaks, and the secrets are all there. Our writers, David Gardner, Farrah Tomazin, Sarah Ewall-Wice, and Laura Esposito, are sifting through the ooze so you don’t have to. Don’t miss out.

In this week’s news from the ooze: Robert Matthew Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice), Ken Griffin, Yaakov Roth, Susie Wiles, Chris Coons, Jensen Huang, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, RFK Jr., Barron Trump, Brett Shumate, James Arena, Harmeet Dillon, and Nancy Reagan.

Trump, 80, Eyes Up Ultimate Vanity Project—His Own Town

Donald Trump has his eyes on a massive Palm Beach property that will allow him to leave his ultimate legacy. He already has his Trump Tower, Trump hotels, Trump golf courses, and even a Trump Bible. As much as he would love to make the White House the Trump House (he’s already lining up the Trump Ballroom), it didn’t work out with the John F. Kennedy Center, so he will give that one a pass.

But there is a town in Florida with his name on it. Well, not quite yet, but it is coming up for grabs. “Nobody had a problem with Washington,” a Trump source told The Swamp. “What’s the problem with Trump Town?”

Sources say the president covets the 43 acres of prime Florida real estate, a stretch of Palm Beach barrier island spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway. Trump’s 17-acre Mar-a-Lago is just up the coast, as is Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison’s newest purchase, the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, and Citadel founder Ken Griffin’s 27-acre property.

The $1.5 billion starting price could be a stumbling block for history’s richest president, but his people have already put out feelers to possible donors.

The idea was first raised by Florida real estate broker James Arena and rapper Vanilla Ice (real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle) apparently mentioned it to his pal Trump. Now directors of Briny Breezes, the trailer park property which currently comprises about 500 mobile homes, including a small incorporated town, are said to be keen to put the sale to a shareholders’ vote and hope to list the property by February 2027.

“If President Trump wants to buy Briny Breezes, he’s welcome to make an offer,” Arena told The Swamp. “So is any qualified buyer. We’re asking shareholders to vote on whether to list the property on the open market for $1.5 billion. If a qualifying offer comes in, shareholders would vote separately on whether to accept it. That decision belongs to the people who own Briny Breezes.”

Rapper Vanilla Ice reportedly suggested Briny Breezes would be a great buy to Donald Trump. Gallo Images/Getty Images

We did the math so you don’t have to: a $1.5 billion price tag works out to roughly $96,000 per share. The average Briny Breezes mobile unit has 27 to 46 shares, according to Arena. The allocation of shares depends on the size of the lot and its location, with some having 20 and others as many as 84. The least amount of shares is 20 shares times 96,000, which is almost $2 million. Someone with 46 shares would get a little over $4 million, and the biggest shareholders would get even more.

Trump has settled on Miami for his skyscraper presidential library, but locals are suing him, claiming the gift of prime downtown land to Trump by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was illegal. Maybe there would be a place for a library in Trump Town. A mobile home is probably all the space he needs for his book collection.

Play Video

Who Could Have Predicted This?

In Trump’s Washington, there’s always another opportunity waiting around the corner—particularly if you’ve spent time in the Justice Department.

Weeks after the midterm election rout, D.C.’s revolving door is spinning so fast even prediction markets are getting in on the action.

In the latest development, betting giant Kalshi has hired the Trump administration’s Yaakov Roth as its new general counsel. How cozy.

Before joining Trumpworld, Roth was a Jones Day attorney who represented Kalshi in its landmark legal fight against the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, helping it win the right to offer election betting. He subsequently joined the DOJ’s Civil Division as principal deputy assistant attorney general, working alongside Brett Shumate—who fled Todd Blanche’s department earlier this month—litigating cases such as Trump’s ballroom, the push to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the ban on the Associated Press. Roth quietly dropped out of the Trump admin in September, returning to Jones Day, where he had worked before, and where he had represented Kalshi. He barely had time to get some reward points at the office’s nearest coffee shop before he was picked up by the prediction market. Or as he put it, “defending free, competitive, open markets and building the financial exchange of the modern era.” Uh, yeah, sure.

Yaakov Roth. Another departure from Donald Trump's DOJ. Nicholas C. Rodgers/Department of Justice

Roth and Shumate aren’t the only ones who have sprinted for the exits. In the White House, Susie Wiles and her deputy Richard Walters left amid a Trump shake-up, while in the Justice Department, Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dillon and National Security Division head John Eisenberg jumped ship earlier this month.

Roth’s spin on the revolving door comes as prediction markets have quite the moment in Washington. This week alone, 16 newly funded Polymarket accounts reportedly made more than $340,000 betting on Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO.

According to The Wall Street Journal, one Polymarket account started betting around 2 am Monday, when the odds were just 3 percent. This follows other suspiciously timed wagers this year, including a White House teleprompter operator who cashed in on his advance knowledge of the president’s speeches.

Democrats such as Senator Chris Coons are pushing for new rules to crack down on insider trading by politicians and government officials, but it will be a while until one gets signed into law. In the meantime, The Swamp is betting that the former DOJ official won’t be the last to leave Trump’s lame duck administration.

MAHA Movie or Nordic Noir?

Scandinavia is better known for Nordic Noir like The Bridge, The Killing, and Borgen. But it appears to be wooing a new kind of Scandi fare. The Scandinavia House in New York is playing host to the premiere of the new MAHA movie, Bad Medicine—the “smoking gun of the pandemic.” It is already being heavily promoted by Marla Maples, and is from the same people who produced the viral crackpot hit Plandemic, which occupied the outer fringes while the rest of us wore masks and prayed for a vaccine. Scandi series are described as having slow, melancholic pacing with a troubled protagonist. Sounds about right.

The new Scandi horror movie coming to a screen near you. Marla Maples/Instagram

All I Want for Christmas Is Yew

While Donald Trump was busy posting insane AI memes of a bloodied Nvidia boss Jensen Huang waving a red bra in the air, Melania “Who Gives a F–k About Christmas” Trump was overseeing a rather more wholesome spectacle: the arrival of the White House Christmas tree. The First Lady welcomed the towering 18-foot concolor fir from Silent Night Evergreens, whose owners, David and Leah Chapman, have fought their way to the top of the often cutthroat Christmas tree business. Make no mistake, this is no friendly competition between neighbors comparing their holiday decorations. The National Christmas Tree Association’s national championship is the Super Bowl of Christmas tree growing, with farms battling it out for the ultimate prize: having their tree presented to the First Lady and displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Branching out. Melania Trump receives the White House Christmas tree at the White House's North Portico. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

First, growers must prove themselves in state or regional contests. Then comes the national showdown: expert judges score the entries before conference attendees cast their votes among the finalists. Based in Wisconsin, Silent Evergreens have claimed the crown four times now. David Chapman is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Irv Daggett, who won in 1988 and presented his tree to First Lady Nancy Reagan. The Chapman family presented their tree to Laura Bush in 2003, and again to Melania and son Barron in 2017. Perhaps Melania: The Series will give us a glimpse of the ruthless world of evergreen rivalry in some future episode.

We’re the MAHA Millers

Stephen and Katie Miller are bringing a whole new meaning to the term MAHA power couple: she’s a self-described “MAHA mom” waging a war on processed food, and he’s a pot-bellied power mad dweeb who gets to run America’s food and drug authority. Trump’s new chief of staff recently handed the Make America Healthy Again movement a victory by personally intervening to kill the nomination of Heidi Overton.

Overton was Trump’s initial “rock star” pick to run the Food and Drug Administration. Casting her aside exposed just how much the balance of power has shifted since Susie Wiles departed. But insiders have told The Swamp that the 11th-hour power play—which took Overton’s camp by surprise because they believed they had the numbers—could leave the FDA without a leader well into the foreseeable future, given how long it will take to get nominations over the line in the new Democratic-held Senate.

Signs opposing Trump’s “rock star” FDA pick appeared across D.C. before Miller’s intervention. Farrah Tomazin/Daily Beast

Still, Katie, who regularly posts about her food and wellness obsessions, doesn’t seem to mind, nor does Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who viewed Overton as a Wiles pick—and viewed Wiles as an obstacle to their objectives. The fight had even spilled out into the streets of D.C., where yard signs and posters branded Overton as “Heidi Vaperton” and labeled her as “pro-big tobacco.” Holy smokes!

MAGA’s Worst People Get in Fight Over the Taliban

Once upon a time, the manosphere streamer Sneako—whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy—was the ultimate Trump bro. So much so that he posed with Trump, and even the elusive Barron Trump was a fan. But halfway through Trump 2.0, the president hasn’t just lost the manosphere; he’s gone to war with them. Take Sneako, who joined the laundry list of folks who broke with MAGA after Trump launched a war without asking anybody outside of his inner circle first.

Sneaky Sneako. Not so Trumpy, after all. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Now, the far-right podcaster has gone even farther, making videos with the Taliban. Yes, the no-school-for-girls, stone-your-enemies, death-to-America Taliban, who are designated terrorists to boot. However, even MAGA has limits when it comes to hobnobbing with women-hating religious fanatics who aren’t called Pete Hegseth and Trump whisperer Laura Loomer, who demanded Sneako be apprehended upon his return to the U.S.

According to Loomer, perhaps not uncoincidentally after her demand, federal agents did just that—interrogating Sneako for eight hours upon his return to the U.S. from Afghanistan, and confiscating his personal devices. The podcast-MAGA collab of 2024 has never been further away.

Never miss another secret from the D.C. ooze by signing up here to get The Swamp direct to your inbox.