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Under-fire Markwayne Mullin’s job is so uncertain that White House staffers are placing bets on when exactly the Homeland Security chief will be fired, according to a report.

Mullin, who replaced the scandal-plagued Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem as head of DHS in March, is under pressure after a series of missteps and gaffes, as well as growing doubts that he is the right person for the top Cabinet job.

Those concerns have been reinforced by his bumbling public appearances as he tried to reassure the public about the nationwide ground stop and widespread technical outages that occurred earlier this month. Mullin also faced widespread condemnation for using a government jet to fly to a college football game in Louisiana while thousands of commercial flights across the country were still being canceled amid the disruptions.

Trump and White House staffers were unhappy when Mullin staunchly defended the Louisiana trip during a House committee hearing, The Washington Post reported. Mullin argued that canceling his trip would have suggested to the public that it was still unsafe to fly, even as the ground stop was being lifted.

Markwayne Mullin flew to atch Texas beat LSU in Louisiana, while airlines struggled to recover from an unprecedented technical failure. Department of Homeland Security

Sources told the Post that there had been discussions within the White House about possibly removing Mullin at DHS, with some staffers even starting a betting pool on how long he will remain in the job.

Mullin’s prospects are buoyed by Trump’s continued support. Speaking to the New York Post as Mullin faced pressure over his handling of the outages and his Louisiana flight, Trump said he was doing a “good job” in a “very thankless” position.

While not addressing the Mullin claims specifically, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told the Daily Beast that Trump has “assembled the most talented Cabinet in history who work every day to implement his commonsense agenda and deliver wins for the American people.”

Unless Mullin is fired soon, Trump will also have little chance of getting a replacement confirmed by the Senate once Democrats regain control of Congress in January.

However, others in the Trump administration are less convinced by Mullin’s job performance. Last week, it was reported that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller intervened to pull Mullin from television appearances after he struggled to explain a possible cause of the mass outages.

In one particularly embarrassing press conference, Mullin appeared to inadvertently blame Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for the disruptions. He also told reporters that “one guy who is very smart with tech” told him that the implementation of AI may have caused the flights to be canceled.

Both Markwayne Mullin and San Duffy were criticized for their bumbling press conference. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Mullin also caused confusion when he tried to assure the public that “there is actually no cyberattack,” only to later say that “there’s nothing completely certain right now.”

A senior DHS official said Miller considered Mullin “a liability.” Other DHS officials were reportedly left “flummoxed” by Mullin’s suggestion that AI had caused the mass flight disruptions, according to the Post.

A White House official told the Post that Mullin and Miller “have had many successes together” while in the Trump administration. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Other Republican and MAGA figures have lined up to take shots at Mullin as scrutiny of his performance intensifies.

“No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot,” podcaster Megyn Kelly said on her show. “I just have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero.”

Even before the technical outages and nationwide ground stop, Mullin was already facing pressure from MAGA factions over his willingness to soften Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

This included openness to granting hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants legal status under certain criteria—a proposal critics dubbed an “amnesty.”

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Mullin also ordered a temporary halt to the practice of stopping people in their vehicles after ICE agents shot and killed two unarmed people within a few days of each other. Trump later intervened and announced that the traffic-stop policy would not be revoked.

The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS for comment.