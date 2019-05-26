Trump Presents Massive ‘Trump Trophy’ to Sumo Champion

U.S. President Donald Trump presented sumo champion Asanoyama, dressed in a loin-cloth, a four-foot, 60-pound trophy on Sunday after playing a round of golf and dining on double cheeseburgers with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Associated Press reports that Trump donned dark-colored slippers when he entered what is known as the sacred mound where sumo wrestlers battle. First Lady Melania Trump was not allowed to join him in accordance with Japanese tradition that prohibits women from entering the ring. Trump was allowed to sit on a low-back chair instead of sitting cross-legged ring side as tradition mandates. “That was something to see these great athletes,” Trump said before dining at a Hibachi restaurant. On Monday, he will be the first foreign official to meet Japan’s newly-crowned emperor at a lavish ceremony.