Presidential Immunity Ruling Goes Back to the Courts

A D.C. Circuit Court is set to weigh in on the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling after the one-month reconsideration window closed on Friday, according to Politico.

The ruling, which made presidents immune to prosecution while conducting “official acts,” was sent back down to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals where it originated.

The matter was immediately referred to the Obama-appointed judge, Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan, who is presiding over a case against former President Donald Trump and his conduct during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, has been in limbo since December when the case was referred to the Supreme Court.

Now, Chutkan will have the opportunity to resume her prosecution of Trump, but also reverse the presidential immunity ruling, a precedent President Joe Biden said, will allow “any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law.”

Trump said the ruling gave him “TOTAL EXONERATION,” in a post on Truth Social the day after the ruling.

“It is clear that the Supreme Court’s Brilliantly Written and Historic Decision ENDS all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me,” he added.

Chutkan may also open Trump up to prosecution from special prosecutor Jack Smith’s probe, where Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed Trump’s stolen documents case citing the presidential immunity ruling.

Smith has also charged Trump with four counts of “conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding,” in August 2023. That case was also delayed by the immunity ruling.

Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money case on May 30. He is expected to be sentenced on September 18.