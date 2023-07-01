Donald Trump Pressured Arizona Governor to Overturn 2020 Election: Report
BULLY BOY
A new report revealed that Donald Trump leaned hard on former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to overturn the state’s 2020 election results—a previously unknown element of Trump’s crusade to flip electoral votes in Arizona and other swing states that voted for Joe Biden. According to anonymous Ducey confidants who spoke to The Washington Post, Trump pressured the former governor to use unfounded voter fraud claims to flip the state’s election result in Trump’s favor. Trump, who The Post reports specifically mentioned his 10,000-vote deficit in Arizona during a call with Ducey, then sent Vice President Mike Pence to check in on Ducey. Ducey—who famously rejected an incoming call from Trump while certifying Biden’s victory—was also reportedly surprised that special counsel Jack Smith hadn’t reached out to him as part of his investigation into Trump’s election subversion efforts. Trump would later go on to pressure members of the state’s legislature to do what Ducey refused to, but still failed to toss out Biden’s victory in the state.