Trump ‘Privately Ranting’ About Ted Cruz as He Withholds Endorsement: NYT
‘I LET HIM LIVE’
The fact that a handful of top Republicans haven’t yet come out in support of Donald Trump’s return bid for the White House has gotten under the former president’s skin, to the extent that he’s been obsessing about them behind the scenes, according to a report from The New York Times. The newspaper reported Thursday that Trump has been “privately ranting about and workshopping nicknames” for the lawmakers who haven’t formally endorsed him, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Once rivals vying for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump’s mind has apparently turned back to 2016 as he waits for Cruz to fall in line. “Ted—he shouldn’t even exist,” Trump has fumed, according to a Times source. “I could’ve destroyed him. I kind of did destroy him in 2016, if you think about it. But then I let him live.” Cruz told Politico earlier this month that he doesn’t plan to announce an endorsement until after the primary election is over, but that he would “enthusiastically” support Trump should he win the Republican nomination.