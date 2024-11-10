Elections

Donald Trump Procures Another Swing State Win With Arizona

Arizona went red despite voting blue in 2020.

Donald Trump at an October 2024 rally in Tempe, Arizona.
Rebecca Noble/Getty

Donald Trump just secured himself another crucial state on his way to the White House by winning Arizona. This is a change from 2020, where the typically red state voted in Biden’s favor. Politico reports that President-elect Trump, who currently, with Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes, has 312 total, has procured every battleground state this election. This list of seven includes Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Late last month, Trump held a rally at Arizona State University in Tempe where he condemned illegal immigration, a hot-button issue in the state, and called America “a dumping ground” and “a garbage can for the world.” “That’s what’s happened ... It’s the first time I have ever said that and every time I get up and talk about what they’ve done to our country I get angrier and angrier,” he added. Trump has yet to comment on the victory.

