Donald Trump: Project 2025 Will Lay ‘Groundwork’ for Second Term

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Donald Trump tried to distance himself from the controversial Project 2025 blueprint by the Heritage Foundation during the presidential debate against Kamala Harris.

“I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it, purposefully. I’m not going to read it,” he said.

However, as The New Abnormal team points out in this week’s Bonus Podcast, that hasn’t stopped him from admitting it will be the cornerstone of his administration if he is elected in November.

“The critical job of institutions such as Heritage is to lay the groundwork, and Heritage does such an incredible job at that,” Trump said. “This is a great group, and they’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do and what your movement will do when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America. And that’s coming. That’s coming.”

“This is the thing that he doesn’t know about, right?” asked The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie.

“Yeah. I’m sure this will stop him from claiming that going forward,” fellow co-host Andy Levy said sarcastically.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“Here’s the foundation that has given us the plans to remake America. He literally says, and then when asked about Project 2025 that nearly 200 former Trump staff work on, he says, ‘I don’t know her.’ Got it,” said Moodie, referencing Mariah Carey’s infamous “I don’t know her” dig at Jennifer Lopez.

“I’d believe him if he said he didn’t read it because he reads nothing but that’s the easy one. He can never just do the lie right,” said The New Abnormal producer Jesse Cannon.

“It’s amazing because he’s so good at it,” said Moodie.

Plus! The New York Times’ best-selling author Jason Pargin joins the podcast to talk about his new novel I’m Starting to Worry About This Black Box of Doom.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.