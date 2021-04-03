Trump Pushes Boycott of MLB After All-Star Game Pulled From Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Law
‘WOKE COMPANIES’
Former President Donald Trump urged a boycott of Major League Baseball in a statement late Friday, writing, “Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats… Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!” Earlier in the day, the MLB announced it would pull its annual All-Star game and the amateur draft from the Peach State over a new voting law that restricts access to voting, a course of action endorsed by President Joe Biden. Experts say the legislation is designed to suppress Black turnout in the recently blue state. A growing cadre of Republican members of Congress, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), threatened to draft legislation revoking MLB’s antitrust exemption as punishment for its stance against the new law.