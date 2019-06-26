CHEAT SHEET
THAT’S EMBARRASSING
Trump Rage Tweets at U.S. Women’s Soccer Star—But Tags Wrong Person
In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump attempted to blast U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe—who said in an interview that she’s “not going to the fucking White House”—but tagged the wrong account. “and she was right to say so cry me a river plus this isn’t even her acc,” the owner of the account wrote in response to Trump’s six-tweet rant. Rapinoe, who made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem, said in an interview with Eight By Eight magazine that she wouldn’t go to the White House should they win the World Cup, and expressed doubt that Trump would even invite the U.S. women’s soccer team.
In response, Trump tweeted: “Women’s soccer player, @meganrapino, just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win.’...I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” He added that despite Rapinoe’s comments, he intends to invite the team, whether they win or lose. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!” Minutes after the tweets were sent, the president deleted the comments and tagged the correct Megan Rapinoe.