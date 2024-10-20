Donald Trump rambled his way through the first 15 minutes of his Saturday rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, with a story about the size of golf legend Arnold Palmer’s manhood.

The GOP presidential nominee was in Latrobe, where Palmer was born, as part of a last-minute push to win votes in the battleground state before Election Day. However, the former president said he first “had to say” something about Palmer’s… putter.

“Arnold Palmer was all man,” said Trump, going off script to the delight of his crowd of MAGA fans. “And I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this guy… This is a guy that was all man.”

Trump: "Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this is a guy that was all man...When he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’” pic.twitter.com/3GcW8ImFjS — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 19, 2024

Teeing up his next comments, Trump took several swings at paying Palmer a compliment.

“This man was strong and tough. And I refused to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros. They came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it.”

He added, “We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”

Trump spent the rest of his rally hitting his usual talking points, with attacks against his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Trump called Harris “crazy” and accused her of being bad for democracy, a comment some people in his former White House administration have lobbed at him.

“You have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore, we can’t stand you anymore, you’re a s--t vice president,” said Trump. “The worst. You’re the worst vice president. Kamala, you’re fired. Get the hell out of here.”

Trump also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and told him, “It’s incredible what’s happened.”

Trump also took a moment to acknowledge the extra security present at the rally after the two failed attempts on his life.

“I got more machine guns than I’ve ever seen—look at these guys,” he said. “We’ve got more guys, and every one of them is like central casting too, holy s--t.”

He added, “They look like Arnold. Can’t look better than Arnold.”