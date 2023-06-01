Trump Reacts to Biden’s Air Force Commencement Tumble: ‘You Gotta Tiptoe’
‘THAT’S NOT INSPIRING’
In reaction to President Joe Biden tripping and falling onstage at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, 2024 GOP presidential contender Donald Trump told a crowd of voters in Iowa “I hope he wasn’t hurt”—albeit patronizingly. “Look, the whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that,” Trump said. “Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp, you gotta tiptoe.” The ex-president goes on to tell his own story about a time he gave a speech on a “horrible, cold, and windy” day, where he had to walk on a ramp that was “like an ice skating rink.” “I say, ‘You know what, general? If I grab you, you just get ready because I got this stupid ramp somebody put up,’” Trump shared. “So I tiptoed down, and I suffered for that.” Before reeling the crowd back on track for more questions, he gave his final thoughts on Biden’s tumble. “That’s a bad place to fall,” Trump concluded. “That’s not inspiring.”