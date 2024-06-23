Trump Reignites Long-Running Feud With ‘Highly Overrated’ Bill Maher

More than a decade after he sued comedian Bill Maher for $5 million for joking that he was the spawn of an orangutan, Donald Trump has found a new reason to be furious at the late-night host.

“Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump posted on Truth Social over the weekend. “Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!”

The outrage seemed to be in reaction to Maher’s somewhat unexpected defense of President Joe Biden on his HBO show Real Time Friday night amidst a barrage of deceptively edited “cheap fake” videos intended to emphasize his age.

In response to a video that purported to show Biden having some sort of accident at a D-Day celebration, Maher joked, “I mean, he may be number two in the polls, but he wasn’t pooping his pants.” And, referencing another video in which Biden supposedly “froze” on Juneteenth the host said, “Everybody's dancing and he’s not. Good! He shouldn’t be dancing! He’s 82! You look like an idiot when you try to dance.”

Trump, who revealed himself to be a regular viewers of the often Republican-friendly late-night show, also likely did not appreciate the prison rape joke Maher made following his criminal conviction earlier this month.

And yet, all of this did not stop Trump from sharing an out-of-context clip moments later from this week’s Real Time of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggesting that the hush money case would never have been brought against the former president if he wasn’t running for another term.

Trump conveniently left out the subsequent part of that discussion when Maher and Cuomo agreed that the American people instead deserve to see him stand trial for “trying to overthrow the government of the United States.”