Trump Says He Has Receipts to Prove He Didn’t Storm Out of Piers Interview
‘PATHETIC’
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night refuted edited video footage that appears to show him flouncing out of a contentious interview with one-time bestie Piers Morgan. According to NBC News, an audio recording provided by Trump communications director Taylor Budowich appeared to show the two men chumming it up at the end of the Talk TV interview. NBC News reported that the two men laughed and thanked each other for a “great interview,” as Morgan called it. Trump, far from storming off, then instructs someone to “turn the camera off”—a soundbite that Budovich alleged show producers then misleadingly spliced into promotional clips to make it seem as though he was at loggerheads with the British commentator. Trump also chided Morgan as “very deceptive” not as an insult, as a Talk TV clip appeared to show, but rather as a good-natured jab when Morgan promised he was wrapping up his questions, according to NBC News. “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,” Budowich told NBC News. A News Corp spokesperson told the outlet that it had “nothing to comment beyond the public information.”