CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Reportedly Has One Big Condition for Jan. 6 Committee Testimony

    WILD CARD

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Mario Tama/Getty

    After the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted in favor of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, he’s been telling those in his orbit he’s not opposed to the idea. “The former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions,” The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported on Thursday evening. “However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.” Not everyone in Trump’s circle is convinced that him testifying would be a wise idea, however. “He should not,” a Trump adviser who speaks regularly with the former president told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.