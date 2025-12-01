Trump, 79, Reposts Unhinged Typo-Filled Late-Night Rant

Donald Trump has deleted an error-riddled Truth Social message posted late on Sunday night.

Fresh from his Thanksgiving holiday in Florida, the 79-year-old began an angry post that initially read “Ther [sic] are laws that effect our nation.”

After deleting his first attempt, Trump managed to spell “there” correctly the second time around. After initially getting “effect” and “affect” confused, he also subbed in the less problematic word “impact” instead.

Donald Trump makes mistakes in his original Truth Social post. X

There: that’s fixed. Truth Social

Both posts ended with Trump ranting: “DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump seemed to be quoting former U.S. Navy Commander Kirk Lippold, who now works as an inspirational speaker, as part of a rant against Democratic “traitors.”

Six Democrat lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former Navy captain and NASA astronaut, released a video last month in which they reminded members of the Armed Forces and intelligence community they had a constitutional duty to refuse illegal orders.

Trump called them the “Seditious Six” and even posted that the lawmakers had committed “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth then threatened to call Sen. Kelly back to active service so he could be court-martialed for appearing in the video, which also featured five other Democratic members of Congress with military or intelligence experience.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has threatened to court-martial Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a social media post, Hegseth declared, “Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately.”

Kelly lashed out at Hegseth’s threats. “This is not about the law. This is about the media cycle, and it’s about intimidation,” Kelly told The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.

“The whole thing is almost comical,” he added. “It’s absurd.”

Kelly said he was not fazed by Trump essentially calling for his death on social media.

Sen. Mark Kelly is one of the six Democratic lawmakers who enraged President Donald Trump. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

“People listen to what he says, more so than anybody else in the country. He should be careful with his words, but I’m not going to be silenced here,” he said.

“I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable. Hold this president accountable when he is out of line. That’s the responsibility of every U.S. senator and every member of Congress. He’s not going to silence us.”

Last week, another Trump anti-Democrat Truth Social post went viral, using an offensive slur against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump called Walz “ret--ed” in a scathing post at Thanksgiving, where he also called out political correctness.

Trump fired off the rant after returning to D.C. from a Thanksgiving break in Mar-a-Lago. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

On Sunday, Trump refused to apologize for his use of the slur.

“There’s something wrong with him, absolutely, sure,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

“I think there’s something wrong with him. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars [to] Somalia—we give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country, because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz.”