Trump Pens Nonsensical Rant in Response to Facebook Decision
‘A TOTAL DISGRACE’
Former President Donald Trump responded in predictable fashion to the decision by Facebook’s oversight board to prevent him from returning to the platform, for now. “What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country. Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before,” the emailed statement reads. Trump, who has never acknowledged losing the election, single-handedly tried to upend the country’s free and fair electoral process. But he somehow thought social networks were more damaging. “These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process,” he wrote.