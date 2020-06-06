Donald Trump Retweets Glenn Beck and Candace Owens Trashing George Floyd
President Donald Trump retweeted Glenn Beck questioning George Floyd's character late Friday. Beck wrote above a video, “I don't care WHAT George Floyd did. The officer should have never treated him like that and killed him! But we still must ask: Is he a HERO? BLEXIT founder @RealCandaceO gave her thoughts: ‘The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me.’” Owens visited Vice President Mike Pence to talk about the protests on Thursday. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Tense and violent protests against the police have sprung up around the county in response, which has, in turn, sparked a conservative backlash. Trump’s retweet came on the same day he said George Floyd was “looking down” and rejoicing in “this great day” at a Rose Garden press conference about better-than-expected unemployment figures.