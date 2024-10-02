Donald Trump told reporters at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that he offered Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance some words of wisdom before his debate against Democratic opponent Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night. “Have fun. I said, ‘JD, have fun,’” Trump said. “He’s a smart guy, he’s been amazing, he’s been a real warrior. Top student at Yale, a very brilliant guy in so many different ways. And you know he’s a very hard worker, he goes around and he’s not afraid of the media, he would stand here and answer all of your questions, I have a lot of people that wouldn’t do that, they don’t like doing that, they get shouted at and they don’t like being shouted at. But JD is very much a warrior, very much a warrior.” The debate, in New York City on Tuesday evening and which will air on CBS, is the only time Walz and Vance will face-off onstage this election season.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10