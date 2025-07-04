Trump Reveals the Cringe Nickname He Calls Melania

President Donald Trump has revealed his pet name for wife Melania, which he even uses in the bedroom.

Speaking in Iowa on Thursday as part of his Salute to America event, Trump went off-script when referencing conversations with his wife.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Nathan Howard/REUTERS

As Trump bounced around topics from ethanol to UFC, he raised talking about issues with the American military with his wife, stating, “I remember saying to our great First Lady...”

Trump stopped himself and clarified, “I call her ‘First Lady,’ isn’t it terrible?”

He continued, “I’m saying `Good night, First Lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president, that’s why. I said ‘First Lady, it’s terrible nobody wants to join our military force.”

Trump’s lament is notable, given that he avoided the Vietnam War draft by claiming “bone spurs.” Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, testified before the House Oversight Committee in 2019 that Trump admitted to lying about the injury, reportedly telling Cohen: “You think I’m stupid? I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”

U.S. President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump. Leah Millis/REUTERS

While her husband was in Des Moines, Melania was meeting patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

The First Lady talked to the kids about their plans for Independence Day.

“It’s a very special day,” she said. “So we will have a big party at the White House… When you feel better, maybe next year, you come over and we’ll celebrate together.”

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

When one child praised Taylor Swift, Melania agreed that the superstar was “very talented.” This is not an opinion shared by her husband, who posted in May, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”