Trump Reveals How He Would End Russian Invasion in Ukraine in 24 Hours
BAFFLING
Donald Trump, who has repeatedly insisted he could singlehandedly end Russia’s war in Ukraine, on Sunday laid out exactly how he’d go about bringing the conflict to a close. Asked by Maria Bartiromo on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures about his plan, Trump initially took off on a tangent about his “perfect phone call” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019. Bartiromo interrupted to tell him “that’s not going to be enough for Putin to stop bombing Ukraine.” Back on track, Trump claimed he would simply tell Zelensky: “No more, you gotta make a deal.” The next step? Go to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and threaten him with more support for Ukraine: “If you don’t make a deal we’re going to give them [Ukraine] a lot, more than they ever got if we have to.” Trump claimed that Putin is “wounded” but “let’s see how it all turns out, one way or the other.” He then added, “I was tougher on Russia than anybody in history.” Bartiromo did not push back on the claim.