Donald Trump Rips Former Lawyer Ty Cobb Amid Classified Docs Probe
‘NASTY’
Donald Trump laid into his ex-White House lawyer Ty Cobb on Monday, turning on his former ally in comments posted to Truth Social. “Ty Cobb is a disgruntled former Layer, who represented me long ago, and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes Hoax being perpetrated upon me by the DOJ for purposes of interfering with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump said in his post. The attack appears to be prompted by Cobb’s recent comments about Trump’s ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents—Cobb told CNN last month that an audio recording of Trump discussing the docs he took from the White House “eviscerates” his defense. Trump disagrees, calling Cobb’s statements “angry, nasty, and libelous, only because I did not continue using him (and paying him), and for good reason.”