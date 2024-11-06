Trump Rode to Victory on Wave of Support From Rural Voters in Battleground States

Donald Trump appears to owe a significant debt to rural voters for his victories across several key battleground states that ultimately secured him Tuesday’s historic vote, with an inverse swing away from the Democratic candidate in more urban areas. CNN reports that the incoming Republican president’s margins across rural counties appear, in many cases, “to have been simply too large to overtake.” These include Huntingdon, central Pennsylvania, where he’s apparently on track to beat both his total and margin of votes from 2020. Early stats indicate that Harris, meanwhile, appears to have significantly underperformed compared to Joe Biden’s big city and suburban wins in 2020–such as in Montgomery County, where she secured just 60 percent of the vote at 2.5 points lower than Biden four years ago.

