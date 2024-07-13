Security dog-piled onto former president Donald Trump as shots echoed through his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening, killing one attendee.

Trump was mere minutes into his speech when the sounds rang out, and the former president could be seen reaching for his ear and grimacing, before ducking for safety behind the podium.

Trump emerged from the pile with blood dripping down his face while he pumped his fist at his supporters in a show of vigor as secret service agents made him exit stage left.

The Butler county district attorney confirmed to the Associated Press that one person attending the rally was killed, along with the shooter, though further information was unavailable.

The shooter was killed when “engaged” by a U.S. Secret Service counterassault team, two unidentified officials told the outlet, while one confirmed the shooter was not an attendee of the rally.

The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the protectee.

The FBI was on scene along with the Secret Service as investigations began to find out whether the shooting was an assassination attempt.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s principal spokesperson, told The Daily Beast. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump Jr., said his father “is in great spirits” after speaking with him on the phone.

“He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him,” he said in a statement.

In a statement on X, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi confirmed “an incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.”

Guglielmi added, “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

President Biden posted a statement Saturday night, saying he has “been briefed” on the shooting and that “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

In a press conference on Saturday night, Biden said he had been attempting to contact Trump but “it appears he's doing well.”

“I hope I get to speak to him tonight,” he said, adding he has an “opinion” but no “facts” on whether the incident was an assassination attempt.

“It’s sick. It’s sick,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also been briefed, according to The Hill.

The outlet noted the president is staying at his Delaware beach house for the weekend and was attending mass at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church when the incident happened.

Reps. Dan Meuser and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) were both in the front row at the rally in Butler County, PA, as was Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick.

Meuser told a Fox News correspondent that he heard eight to ten shots and that it appeared multiple people in the crowd may also have been hit with gunfire.

McCormick described the scene to Politico: “All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot. There’s lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) posted on X that he had been briefed on the situation, adding, “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson was the first Republican to react.“Praying for President Trump,” Johnson wrote on X.

The incident will likely boost Trump’s standing amongst his supporters, as he has frequently leaned into calling his multiple criminal trials “witch hunts” and “political persecution.”

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk endorsed the former president on X shortly after the shooting occurred.“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote, posting a photo of the bleeding president shortly after.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.