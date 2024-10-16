Trump Makes Baffling ‘Father of IVF’ Claim at Fox Town Hall
HUH?
Former President Donald Trump has declared himself the “father of IVF,” a fertility procedure he didn’t know anything about until Senator Katie Britt of Alabama explained it to him, the Republican presidential candidate told an all-female audience Tuesday at a Fox News town hall in Georgia. “Oh, I want to talk about IVF. I’m the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question,” he said as a participant prepared to ask a question on the subject. Asked what he would say to women who are concerned that Republican abortion bans will affect their ability to access IVF and other fertility treatments, Trump recalled his conversation with Britt. “I said, ‘Explain IVF very quickly,’ and within about two minutes, I understood, we’re totally in favor of IVF,” he told event moderator and Fox News host Harris Faulkner. The highly popular fertility treatment has come under threat since 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. In February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children and that anyone who destroys them can be held liable for wrongful death, putting a halt to fertility treatments in the state. Since then, Republicans have struggled to explain how they could outlaw abortion while allowing IVF. “We really are the party for IVF,” Trump told Faulkner at Tuesday’s event. “We want fertilization, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them. So, we’re totally in favor.” Senate Democrats have brought two bills this year that would guarantee the right to IVF. Republican senators blocked both bills.