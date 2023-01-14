Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll in Deposition
YOU GET A LAWSUIT!
A judge has unsealed portions of former President Donald Trump’s deposition in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, calling his argument to keep the depositions sealed “entirely baseless.” The documents show Trump repeating the comments that led Carroll to sue him for defamation after she alleged in 2019 that he raped her in the 1990s, with Trump at the time saying her claims were baseless and just made to help her book sales. “I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing,” Trump said in the Mar-a-Lago sit down on Oct. 19. “And I’ll sue you too because this is—how many cases do you have? Many, many cases,” he told Carroll’s lawyer. “I will be suing you also, but I’ll be suing her very strongly as soon as this case ends. But I’ll be suing you also.”