Trump Says Attendees at Bizarre Rally Fainted Out of ‘Excitement and Heat’

Donald Trump said rally goers fainted from “excitement and heat” after two separate medical emergencies derailed his town hall into an impromptu concert.

“I had a Town Hall in Pennsylvania last night. It was amazing! The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning. “We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!”

Trump was 30 minutes into his Monday night town hall in Oaks, a Philadelphia suburb, when the crowd alerted the former president and moderator South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to an attendee that needed medical attention. The town hall took a bizarre turn after that.

A few minutes later, another person fainted, pausing the Q&A again. “Would anybody else like to faint? Please raise your hand,” Trump joked.

What followed was a mix of Trump’s favorite songs interspersed with a few campaign talking points. Trump swayed and bopped to the music for the next 40 minutes, which included “Ave Maria” and “YMCA.”

“Total lovefest at the PA townhall! Everyone was so excited they were fainting so @realDonaldTrump turned to music,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote on X after the event. “Nobody wanted to leave and wanted to hear more songs from the famous DJT Spotify playlist!”

Kamala Harris took the opportunity to mock Trump on Tuesday, quote tweeting a video of him swaying silently on stage. “Hope he’s okay,” she wrote. The town hall comes after Harris’ accusations that Trump may be declining cognitively.

Trump had to stop rallies twice in the past two weeks to address medical emergencies—which aren’t uncommon. But with 20 days until the election, cutting the town hall short to listen to music is a strange choice.