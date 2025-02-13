Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Elon Musk’s X Hands Trump $10M to Settle Lawsuit Over His Locked Account
GREEN WITH ENVY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.12.25 9:59PM EST 
Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025.
Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The social media platform owned by Elon Musk, X, will pay $10 million to Donald Trump to settle his lawsuit against the company. The agreement comes despite Musk’s already hefty donations of more than $250 million on the campaign trail to help elect the 78-year-old. According to The Wall Street Journal, the president had considered dropping the case due to his close relationship with the billionaire. Trump, however, decided to carry on, sources told The Journal. Trump filed the suit—which included then-Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey—after he was removed from the platform for his role in the Capitol Riots. He was reinstated under Musk’s new leadership in November 2022. The settlement follows a similar deal with Meta last month, though that platform is set to pay more than double the price of X at $25 million. A spokesperson for X did not return requests for comment to The Journal, which noted Musk’s new role at the Department of Government Efficiency—which is slashing costs and causing chaos across numerous federal agencies.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
British Pop Star Robbie Williams Sparks Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors
ROCK DJ
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 02.13.25 3:05AM EST 
Published 02.12.25 11:43PM EST 
Robbie Williams attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024.
Robbie Williams attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

British singer Robbie Williams created a stir on Wednesday when he claimed on X that he was recently recruited to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. “OMG. I’ve just been asked to do next year’s halftime at the Super Bowl. So honoured guys. Thank you‚” Williams wrote. The 50-year-old, a founding member of ’90s boy band Take That, had moderate success as a solo artist in the U.S. after his split from the group. Though he was a superstar in the U.K., Europe, and Australia, Williams only scored on the Billboard Hot 100 twice, peaking at #53 with the song “Angels” in Jan 2000. Kendrick Lamar made history on Sunday with his halftime show performance, though he was named in September. 2024, just months ahead of the Super Bowl, putting Williams’ claims in doubt. A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Williams is, however, expected to perform a song at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. as part of his ambassadorial role with the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Therabody’s V-Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Re-Up Your Wellness Arsenal
DEEP (TISSUE) DISCOUNTS
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 02.12.25 6:50PM EST 
Therabody sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Therabody.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Therabody’s line of massage guns, recovery tools, and wellness tech offerings are undoubtedly the gold standard on the market right now—and for good reason. If you’ve been looking to try Therabody’s top-rated massage guns, wellness devices, or facial tools for some time, now’s the time to treat yourself. Right now, you can score up to $100 off select Therabody bestsellers, including the top-rated TheraGun Pro, vibrating LED TheraFace Mask, newly-launched (and restocked) Depuffing Face Wand, and the SmartGoggles during the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale.

It’s a great time to snag a last-minute V-day gift (just hurry!) or practice the art of self-love with a new wellness gadget. Either way, Therabody’s rare Valentine’s Day sale is not to be missed.

Theragun Pro (5th Gen)
Down from $500
See At Therabody$400

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Therabody TheraFace Vibrating LED Mask
Down From $600
See At Therabody$550

Free Shipping

Theragun Mini
Down from $200
See At Therabody$150

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Therabody Hot/Cold Depuffing Wand
Down From $149
See At Therabody$129

Free Shipping

Therabody SmartGoggles Heated Eye Mask & Massager
Down From $200
See At Therabody$150

Free Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Musk Set to Score Massive State Department Contract for Armored Teslas Cybertrucks
KA-CHING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.12.25 10:37PM EST 
Published 02.12.25 6:26PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 6: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

All Elon Musk’s work ingratiating himself with Donald Trump appears to be paying off. His electric vehicle company Tesla just won big by earning the largest projected State Department contract of 2025, Drop Site News reported Wednesday. The company is expected to make somewhere in the ballpark of $400 million on a multi-year contract for armored versions of its Tesla cybertruck, according to the State Department’s procurement forecast. The multi-million dollar contract is expected to be finalized in Q4 and is forecasted to last for about five years, according to the forecast’s last update on Dec. 13, 2024. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) boss has earned plenty of detractors in recent weeks for his cut-first, ask questions later ethos. After the DOGE’s subcommittee hearing on Wednesday—during which Democrats ripped into Musk’s government-slashing panel—Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D- TX) told CNN: “This is nothing more than another payday for Elon Musk because we know that if there is any government welfare to be handed out, it is consistently being handed out to Elon Musk, who stopped all the money to USAID while at the same time deciding that he would get another contract for over $300 million.”

Read it at Drop Site News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

Donald Trump Slams Department of Education as a ‘Con Job’

CLOSE IT PRONTO
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.12.25 9:58PM EST 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as director of national intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump slammed the Department of Education (DOE) as a “con job” during a Wednesday news conference and lamented over the United States significantly falling behind China in worldwide ranking on education. “I’d like it to be closed immediately. Look at the Department of Education, it’s a big con job” Trump said. “They ranked the top countries in the world, we’re ranked number 40. But we’re ranked number one in one department—cost per pupil,” he continued. “So we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we’re ranked number 40.” The president proceeded to say that “something’s really wrong” with the U.S’s ranking as China is ranked in the top five. “As big as it is, it’s ranked in the top five, and that’s our…primary competitor,” Trump said. Notably, China has a Ministry of Education that regulates its schooling system, the largest state-run education system in the world, per a 2023 report from the International Trade Administration. Meanwhile, Trump has turned to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash spending and staffers across a slew of federal agencies, including the DOE.

Read it at Fox News Digital

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Snag Free Charlotte Tilbury Mascara and Lipstick Minis With This V-Day Beauty Deal
BLUSH-WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.11.25 4:24PM EST 
Published 02.11.25 6:00AM EST 
Charlotte Tilbury makeup products including Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara and a nude-pink lipstick, featuring luxurious black and rose gold packaging.
Charlotte Tilbury

Finally! A Valentine’s Day deal for the most important person in your life—you. If you purchase over $90 worth of products from Charlotte Tilbury, you’ll unlock two free gifts—miniature versions of the Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara and Matte Revolution Lipstick. Once your cart hits $90, the gifts will be added automatically, no codes needed.

This perfume is your secret weapon for seduction. With notes of sandalwood, leather, and juniper berry, More Sex stays strong for an unheard of 18 hours. Charlotte Tilbury reports 84% of More Sex users believe the fragrance enhances feelings of seduction.

More Sex (100 mL)
Buy At Charlotte Tilbury$150

Free Shipping

Available only at Charlotte Tilbury, the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray hydrates and primes skin for a flawless finish, making your makeup pop with lasting vibrancy. Then, spritz the spray again to lock your look in all day long. Plus, the kit includes a travel-sized version for on-the-go touch-ups.

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Home & Away Duo
Available only at Charlotte Tilbury
Buy At Charlotte Tilbury$45

There is a reason this best-selling cream is the #1 face cream in the UK prestige skincare market. It uses potent ingredients like vitamin F, rosehip oil, and hyaluronic acid to make skin firmer, brighter, and more radiant. The cream also smooths facial contours, creating a cushioning layer for your makeup.

Charlotte’s Magic Cream
#1 Face Cream in the UK Prestige Skincare Market
Buy At Charlotte Tilbury$65

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Famed Director Admitted to Care Center Amid Health Battle
IN TREATMENT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.12.25 4:19PM EST 
Danish director Lars Von Trier poses on May 14, 2018 during a photocall for the film "The House that Jack Built" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
Danish director Lars Von Trier poses on May 14, 2018 during a photocall for the film "The House that Jack Built" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Danish director Lars von Trier, who revealed in 2022 that he has Parkinson’s disease, has been admitted into a care center according to his production company on Wednesday, The Guardian reported. Von Trier, 68, is a notable figure in contemporary auteur cinema and can be credited with directing over 14 feature films, including Dancer in the Dark which won the 2000 Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. “Lars is currently associated with a care center that can provide him with the treatment and care his condition requires,” Zentropa producer Louise Vesth posted on Instagram. “It’s a complement to his own private accommodation. Lars is doing well under the circumstances,” she added, lamenting the “need to pass on very personal information” following speculation in the Danish media. The director infamously claimed that he understood Adolf Hitler and sympathized “with him a little bit,” in reference to his film Melancholia during a press conference at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. He apologized later, but at the time, he was banned. His film still competed and won its star Kirsten Dunst an award for best actress.

Read it at Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Eagles Star Calls Out Rowdy Fans for Booing Taylor Swift
NOT COOL
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.12.25 6:18PM EST 
Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley denounced all the haters who booed Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. “I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there,” Barkley told Howard Stern in a Wednesday episode of The Howard Stern Show. “She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger,” he continued, referring to the media attention Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has managed to draw toward the NFL. “We’re trying to expand the game and her being a part of it’s only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.” The pop star was booed during Sunday’s game, much to the delight of President Donald Trump, after being shown on the jumbotron alongside other celebrities like Paul Rudd and Adam Sandler. The evening was comparably different to Swift’s Super Bowl rendezvous last year, with Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Eagles in a 22-40 score.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Hegseth Booed for Anti-DEI Push at U.S. Military Base in Germany
HOSTILE RECEPTION
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.12.25 5:54PM EST 
Published 02.12.25 4:55PM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Crowds in Germany booed President Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday during his visit to a U.S. military installation in Germany, as military families protested the current administration’s rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. NBC reported that the crowd roared “DEI” as about two dozen adults who live at the military base heckled Hegseth on his arrival to the U.S. European Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. The protest was in response to Hegseth’s recent ban of certain books in Defense Department schools, including restrictions on topics like psychology and immigration. In another form of protest against Hegseth, a group of 55 middle school students at Patch in Stuttgart held a 50-minute walkout according to a school letter obtained by the Washington Post. Since his confirmation, Hegseth has successfully banned Black History Month celebrations and also announced in a memo that the U.S. military will no longer accept transgender service members.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Elon Musk’s DOGE Less Popular Than Donald Trump: New Poll
OUCH!
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.12.25 5:51PM EST 
Musk stands over Trump in the Oval Office
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Just 38 percent of Americans view Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency favorably, a new YouGov/Economist poll found Wednesday, showing the world’s richest man is trailing Donald Trump by a noteworthy amount. The president’s approval rating came in at 46 percent in the same poll. That is a slight dip from Trump’s first two weeks in office, but still eight points higher than Musk and his DOGE minions, who have committed to cutting billions in federal spending at the expense of thousands of federal jobs and longstanding programs. Musk’s approval rating is just 31 percent with voters who identify as independent, the poll found, and just 24 percent of respondents said they “strongly approve” of DOGE. Musk and his team have been particularly controversial in Washington, where some federal employees have reported being forced to justify their jobs to Musk’s inexperienced acolytes—some of which are as young as 19. YouGov said it spoke to 1,595 U.S. citizens for its poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

Read it at YouGov

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Arousal With This Clinically-Proven (and 35% Off) Vibrator
GOOD VIBES
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.06.25 5:22PM EST 
Published 10.16.24 8:47PM EDT 
MysteryVibe
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to sex toys, “clinically proven” and “doctor-recommended” aren’t phrases you’d expect to find under its merits, but MysteryVibe’s bendable Crescendo 2 does more than just all the right spots. According to the brand, a recent study found that the FDA-registered Crescendo 2 vibrator significantly improves pelvic pain and penetration pain in women suffering from genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorder, menopausal symptoms, and arousal issues. The Crescendo 2’s slim ergonomic design allows users to bend it to a variety of customizable positions, allowing for a totally personalized experience—whether solo or partnered.

MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

The innovative sex toy is also designed to precisely pinpoint your unique erogenous zones, from G-spot to P-spot. Plus, it’s equipped with six motors and 16 different settings, so users can seamlessly control the speed, intensity, and pattern of the vibrations with the device or using the accompanying app. The versatile vibrator is designed for everyone and is suitable for sex toy newbies and veterans alike. It’s no wonder this unique and body-positive vibrator has won several design awards. The best part? You can score 35 percent off the deluxe vibrator (and a range of the brand’s other sex toys) right now—just in time for Valentine’s Day, including the Legato, the prostate-stimulating Molto, and the Tenuto 2 for couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Newly-Released Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio Weighs Run at Matt Gaetz’s Old Seat
OH, FLORIDA
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.12.25 4:59PM EST 
Enrique Tarrio after his release from jail last month.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who is just two weeks removed from a Donald Trump pardon, says he is weighing a run at Matt Gaetz’s old seat in Congress. Tarrio, 42, suggested to the Miami New Times that Congress would be the only place he wants to seek office. “If I do run, I want to be in that building that they accused me of trying to storm,” he told the alt-weekly. To run in Gaetz’s deep-red district, which was the most-Republican in Florida as of 2022, Tarrio would have to move nearly 10 hours away—about 650 miles by car, jumping timezones—from Miami to Florida’s 1st congressional district in the state’s panhandle. Being able to run for office at all likely did not seem possible to Tarrio a year-and-a-half ago. That’s when he was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy tied to Proud Boys’ actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021—charges he was slapped with despite not being in D.C. himself that day. He told the New Times he spent Election Night in November with his ear pressed to the crack of his cell door, listening to the results of the election being broadcast outside, hoping for a Trump win.

Read it at Miami New Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Reveals Handwritten Note He Wooed Her With
OLD SCHOOL CHARM
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.12.25 3:14PM EST 
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
Jordon Hudson revealed Bill Belichick’s handwritten note to her. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend shared the handwritten note that the legendary NFL coach, 72, gave her the day the pair first met. In a post commemorating their four-year “meetiversary,” Jordon Hudson revealed that Belichick signed a philosophy textbook they had bonded over. “Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels,” he wrote in the note, which was dated Feb. 11, 2021. The former Patriots head coach also made sure to note every single one of six Super Bowl wins underneath his signature. “Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick,” Hudson wrote in the post’s caption. “Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.” TMZ previously reported that the two met on a plane flight while Hudson was still a college student (and a cheerleader). They didn’t start dating, however, until 2023, and they didn’t go public with their relationship until Sept. 2024. Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots early last year, became the head football coach at the University of North Carolina in December.

Bill Belichick’s note to Jordon Hudson.
Belichick’s handwritten note to Hudson. Screenshot/Instagram/Jordon Hudson
Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
TrumplandTulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Outfit Ripped as ‘Full Disney Villain’
Emell Derra Adolphus