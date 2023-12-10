CHEAT SHEET
    Donald Trump Says He Wants to Be a Dictator ‘for One Day’

    ‘LIBERATE AMERICA’

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses attendees at the New York Young Republican Club's Annual Gala at Cipriani's Wall Street in New York City, U.S., December 9, 2023.

    Bing Guan/Reuters

    Donald Trump said he would “want to be a dictator for one day,” while delivering the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala Keynote Saturday night. Referencing an article from The New York Times, Trump said “[Peter] Baker today in the New York Times said that I want to be a dictator” before adding “I didn’t say that. I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, and I want to drill, drill, drill.” Trump also claimed that he wants to “liberate America” and rescue the nation “from a very corrupt political class,” adding that Democrats’ newest trick was labeling him as a threat to democracy.

