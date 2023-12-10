CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Says He Wants to Be a Dictator ‘for One Day’
Donald Trump said he would “want to be a dictator for one day,” while delivering the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala Keynote Saturday night. Referencing an article from The New York Times, Trump said “[Peter] Baker today in the New York Times said that I want to be a dictator” before adding “I didn’t say that. I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, and I want to drill, drill, drill.” Trump also claimed that he wants to “liberate America” and rescue the nation “from a very corrupt political class,” adding that Democrats’ newest trick was labeling him as a threat to democracy.