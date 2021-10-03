Trump: Ron DeSantis Would Lose Bigly to Me in 2024

CHEAT SHEET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential contender, but a certain someone doesn’t sound too hot on the idea. “If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance. “I don’t think I will face him,” Trump added. “I think most people would drop out, I think he would drop out.” Trump’s support helped propel DeSantis to victory in 2o18, but there have been reports that the Florida pol’s growing popularity has rankled the ex-president. DeSantis, meanwhile, has said he has no immediate designs on the White House, and Trump has also not said he is running.