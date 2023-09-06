Trump Says He’d ‘Love to Debate’ Meghan Markle
‘LET’S SET IT UP’
It appears we’ve found the one debate Donald Trump would show up for. Appearing on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Wednesday, the quadruply indicted ex-president said he “would love” to debate Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The celeb-obsessed Trump, who has spent years railing against Markle and Prince Harry, was asked by Hewitt if he would consider sitting down with the royal couple for a televised event. “They don’t like you much. Would you do that for the ratings?” Hewitt wondered. After claiming he “didn’t know that they don’t like me,” despite previously saying Markle was “nasty” about him, Trump fumed that the pair treated the late Queen Elizabeth II—whom he insisted was “very friendly” towards him—with “great disrespect.” Adding that “somebody mentioned it might be possible,” Trump said he endorsed an event featuring Hewitt as moderator. “If you want to set it up, let’s set it up. Let’s go do something. I’ll, I’d love to debate her. I would love it,” the former president declared. “I disagree so much with what they’re doing.” Shortly after leaving the White House in disgrace, Trump named Markle as his dream opponent in the 2024 election.