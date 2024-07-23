CHEAT SHEET
    Donald Trump Says He’ll Do ‘More Than One’ Debate With Kamala Harris

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    Former President Donald Trump agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris during a call with reporters on Tuesday, according to CNBC. “I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” Trump told reporters. He added that presidential candidates have an “obligation to debate.” Trump disagreed on the venue, however, telling reporters, “I don’t like the idea of ABC,” because “[of] fake news I watched last night.” Trump previously wrote in a post on Truth Social, “Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the radical left Democrats choose, should be held on Fox News, rather than very biased ABC.” Trump told reporters that Harris will “be no different” than President Joe Biden in a debate “because they have the same policies.” A second debate between Trump and Biden was planned for Sept. 10, according to CBS News.

