Move Over Jesus: Trump Says He’s Done More for ‘Religion’ Than Anyone, Ever
HE IS RISEN
There’s nothing Donald Trump doesn’t do, or hasn’t done, better than anyone else in human history—or so he claims. His latest whopper came in an interview on evangelical network CBN News taped at Mar-a-Lago. “You know, nobody has done more for Christianity, nobody has done more for religion of all types, than me. And they’re really doing things now, to—and I’ve always said it, they are against organized religion, they’re against Christianity,” Trump said. It’s a wild lie that the attention-starved ex-president has brazenly floated before. In 2018, he claimed on the same network, “[N]obody’s done more for Christians or evangelicals or frankly religion than I have.” He came out with the same statement in 2021, on another Christian network, The Victory Channel.
He has also in the past declared “Nobody has ever done for the black community what President Trump has done,” that “nobody” has more respect for women than he does, that he knows “more about courts than any human being on Earth,” that he knows “more about drones than anybody,” knows more about taxes than anyone else “maybe in the history of the world,” and that he’s done more for veterans than the late Sen. John McCain, who, unlike Trump, was actually a veteran.