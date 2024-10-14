Trump Says He’s Going to Sit Down With Joe Rogan for a Podcast Interview

With roughly three weeks before the election, Donald Trump is feverishly attempting to court the “bro vote,” as The New York Times recently noted, embarking on a whirlwind media blitz that mainly seems to consist of chummy on-camera hangout sessions with testosterone-fueled social media stars.

The undisputed king of the “manosphere” is Joe Rogan, with an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world, no doubt the Trump campaign’s white whale. But despite sitting down with comedians like Theo Von, YouTubers like Logan Paul, and streamers like Adin Ross, an interview with Rogan has yet to materialize on the former president’s schedule.

That all might be about to change, if Trump is to be believed.

On Sunday, the Nelk Boys, a popular cohort of YouTube bro-comedians and pranksters, published a clip from a forthcoming podcast episode featuring Trump. In the clip, co-host Kyle Forgeard says he’d love to see a conversation between Trump and Rogan. “Would you do that?” he asked.

“Oh, sure I would,” Trump said. “I mean, I think I’m doing it, actually.”

“So you are going to do Joe Rogan?”

“Yeah, I am,” Trump repeated.

Rogan had not publicly responded to Trump’s claim as of Sunday night, but the official Joe Rogan Experience account on X polled its followers over the weekend on a potential appearance, asking if they wanted to see the former president appear on the podcast.

A representative for Rogan did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. The Trump campaign also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rogan has not endorsed a candidate in the 2024 presidential race; in early August, he praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was then still running as an independent, as a “legitimate guy.” Rogan later backpedaled, saying that his remark hadn’t been an endorsement. “I’m not the guy to get political information from,” he added.

The 57-year-old also praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance in last month’s debate, telling his listeners that she was “nailing it” and was “better prepared” than Trump.

“Whoever’s helping her, whoever’s coaching her, whoever’s the puppet master running the strings—you did a f---ing amazing job,” he said.

In 2022, Rogan told computer scientist and fellow bro-podcaster Lex Fridman that he’d turned down multiple requests from Trump’s team to invite him on the Experience.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no, every time,” he said. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

He’s since softened his tone, telling entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David late last year that he wasn’t sure when he would have Trump on as a guest. When Bet-David pressed him on the subject, Rogan demurred. “Maybe,” he said.